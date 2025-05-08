Subscribe
Tyre Nichols Verdict Sparks Anger As Black Memphis Cops Get Off

Tyre Nichols Verdict Sparks Anger As Black Memphis Cops Acquitted

Published on May 8, 2025
Church Service At Mt. Olive Cathedral CME Church In Memphis Three Black Memphis police officers were acquitted on charges of beating and killing Tyre Nichols after a 2023 traffic stop went awry. The news of the acquittal has spread widely, sparking anger online and abroad as the family of Tyre Nichols continues to seek justice for their loved one. As reported by the Associated Press, former Memphis Police Department officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, and Justin Smith were all acquitted on state charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was 29 at the time of his passing.

According to the report, jurors from a majority-white county viewed evidence over two days and found the officers not guilty on all charges. The nine-day trial took place in Memphis’ state court. The aforementioned officers are still facing federal charges, with the most serious charges there dropped as well. Emmitt Martin, another former officer, pleaded guilty in both state and federal court and was pegged by defense attorneys as the ringleader of the aggression that ended Nichols’ life. Nichols was stopped by officers on Jan. 7, 2023, and fled on foot after officers reportedly pulled him out of the car and used a Taser and pepper spray. The five Memphis police officers chased him down and savagely beat Nichols, who was just steps away from his house and calling for his mother to help. Officers were seen on video laughing and carrying on normal conversations as Nichols suffered from his injuries. He eventually died on Jan. 10. On X, many are voicing their disappointment in the acquittal at the state level for the former officers. We’ve got those reactions listed below. — Photo: The Washington Post / Getty

