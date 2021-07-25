USA Men’s Basketball Loses To France In Olympics, Twitter Is Appalled

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The USA’s Men’s Basketball team has one job. However, on Sunday (July 25) the squad of NBA players that includes Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard lost to a Team France squad lead in scoring by Evan Fournier at the Tokyo Olympics.

It’s was the opening game of Group A, so Team USA still can win the Gold medal. But it was still the team’s first loss in 25 games of official Olympic play. Fournier hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with just under a minute left to help eventually hand the team of NBA All-Stars an 83-76 L.

France’s team featured a number of NBA players besides Fournier, who had 28 points, including Rudy Gobert and Nicolas Batum. Nevertheless, while they certainly played as a team, there is just no way a team with KD, Dame Dolla, Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker should let this happen. Jrue Holiday, who just won a ‘Chip with the Bucks had 18 points for the USA while Lillard and Durant only managed 11 and 10, respectively.

It goes without saying that basketball Twitter is not pleased. Seems like all those gunners and minimal playmakers does not a winning team make, for now.

The slander has been immaculate with commentary on what players should be on the team, why the current squad is underperforming (they took L’s in exhibition games in Las Vegas, too) and the general comedic slander whenever pro athletes drop the ball.

We compiled some of the best for archival purposes.