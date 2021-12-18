Vice President Kamala Harris Neatly Packed Up Charlamagne tha God, Twitter Reacts

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is currently doing its best to advance promised policies even as tensions grow between their side and members of their own party. Charlamagne tha God pushed Vice President Harris on a question of who is actually running the country, which sparked a moment that has Twitter talking.

During an airing of Tha God’s Honest Truth, Charlamagne asked Harris a rather pointed question.

“Who’s the real president of this country?” Charlamagne said. “Is it Joe Manchin or Joe Biden?”

The question made Harris sit straight up and look directly to the camera to give Charlamagne a read that he probably wasn’t expecting on national television.

Come on, Charlamagne, it’s Joe Biden,” Harris said, talking over the host who fired back saying he couldn’t tell. “No, no, no, no, no. It’s Joe Biden. And don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president. It’s Joe Biden, and I’m vice president. My name is Kamala Harris.”

Charlamagne continued to dig in, stating that Democratic Party Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is derailing the administration’s plans, which Harris began to detail as proof that they’re doing the best they can given the political environment.

“So, I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had and agree also that there is a whole lot more work to be done and it is not easy to do,” Harris added. “But we will not give up and I will not give up.”

While it isn’t fair to assess Vice President Harris’ tone and infer that it means anything other than her expressing the facts, folks online are seeing it in a variety of ways. Some are in support of Harris taking it to Charlamagne straight, while others felt she was dancing around the issues. We take no side so we’re sharing reactions from all sides below.

—

Photo: Getty