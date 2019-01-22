Wakanda Back: ‘Black Panther’ Gets Best Picture Oscar Nod, Twitter Salutes King T’Challa

The Marvel superhero saga Black Panther shifted the tide of what film fans can expect from Hollywood in the near feature when it comes to large-scale movies with largely Black casts. The massive financial and critical success of the film culminated into a Best Picture Oscar nomination to go along with six other nods for the coveted trophies.

Black Panther is going where no comic book movie has gone before, with the Marvel Studios film earning a best picture Oscar nomination Tuesday morning.

Director Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther earned $1.3 billion worldwide and was hailed as an important cultural moment thanks to its primarily Black cast and themes of Afrofuturism and identity.

The film also earned Oscar nominations for best costume design, production design, sound editing, sound mixing, original score and original song.

While comic book films dominate at the box office, they had been passed over by the Oscars in the best picture category until now. A decade ago, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight (2008) failed to receive a best picture nomination, and the subsequent outcry was in part credited with the Academy expanding the best picture race from five to ten nominees.

Congratulations to #BlackPanther on its seven Academy Awards nomination including Best Picture! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/dj9GmM2fF4 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 22, 2019

