Jermaine Dupri Shocked By MAGA MSG Rally, Xitter Chimes In
Watermelon What?: Jermaine Dupri Shocked By Racist MAGA MSG Rally, Xitter Chimes In
Donald Trump in New York shocked Jermaine Dupri, who expressed his disbelief on social media. On Sunday (October 27), Madison Square Garden in New York City hosted a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. The tone quickly went racist, with one joke shocking veteran producer & rap artist Jermaine Dupri who shared it on social media. Tony Hinchcliffe, a self-described “shock comedian” said that a Black friend of his “had a Halloween party last night. We had fun. We carved watermelons together.” The So So Def Records founder shared the clip in a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “Is this real? How can any Black person be f——g with this?” The odious joke was among several that Hinchcliffe would serve up during his set, which took place a half hour into the rally. It set a tone followed by other speakers, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Trump lawyer Alina Habba, and media personality Dr. Phil. That joke, among others, left Republicans divided. Some issued public statements afterward, with Florida Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar stating in a post on X, formerly Twitter that “This rhetoric doesn’t reflect GOP values.” In another post later, Hinchcliffe wrote “These people have no sense of humor,” adding that people should “watch the whole set.” Those seeing Dupri’s post were in agreement over how offensive Hinchcliffe’s joke was. They blasted those present at the rally as well as Black Trump supporters. Some also mentioned Florida Representative Byron Donalds being a speaker at the rally as a disgrace. Others also reminded the Hip-Hop icon about his questioning of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ credentials in August. One user’s response to Jermaine Dupri was succinct: “This is why people flamed you for that dumb video. This is the s–t they are doing out in the open.”A comedian’s racist joke at the campaign rally for
1. Andre Martino
2. Made Man PH
3. Ben G Kaplan
4. Hydro The MC
5. Renaissance XM
6. Tuella Sykes, Esq.
7. JMeanypants
8. Joseph Frusci
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash