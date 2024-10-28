Subscribe
Close
News

Jermaine Dupri Shocked By MAGA MSG Rally, Xitter Chimes In

Watermelon What?: Jermaine Dupri Shocked By Racist MAGA MSG Rally, Xitter Chimes In

Published on October 28, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-VOTE-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

A comedian’s racist joke at the campaign rally for Donald Trump in New York shocked Jermaine Dupri, who expressed his disbelief on social media.
On Sunday (October 27), Madison Square Garden in New York City hosted a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. The tone quickly went racist, with one joke shocking veteran producer & rap artist Jermaine Dupri who shared it on social media. Tony Hinchcliffe, a self-described “shock comedian” said that a Black friend of his “had a Halloween party last night. We had fun. We carved watermelons together.”

Related Stories

The So So Def Records founder shared the clip in a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “Is this real? How can any Black person be f——g with this?” The odious joke was among several that Hinchcliffe would serve up during his set, which took place a half hour into the rally. It set a tone followed by other speakers, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Trump lawyer Alina Habba, and media personality Dr. Phil. That joke, among others, left Republicans divided. Some issued public statements afterward, with Florida Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar stating in a post on X, formerly Twitter that “This rhetoric doesn’t reflect GOP values.” In another post later, Hinchcliffe wrote “These people have no sense of humor,” adding that people should “watch the whole set.” Those seeing Dupri’s post were in agreement over how offensive Hinchcliffe’s joke was. They blasted those present at the rally as well as Black Trump supporters. Some also mentioned Florida Representative Byron Donalds being a speaker at the rally as a disgrace. Others also reminded the Hip-Hop icon about his questioning of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ credentials in August. One user’s response to Jermaine Dupri was succinct: “This is why people flamed you for that dumb video. This is the s–t they are doing out in the open.”

1. Andre Martino

https://twitter.com/andremartino325/status/1850720030335340809

2. Made Man PH

3. Ben G Kaplan

4. Hydro The MC

5. Renaissance XM

6. Tuella Sykes, Esq.

https://twitter.com/tsykes8888/status/1850730750024527873

7. JMeanypants

8. Joseph Frusci

Related Tags

Jermaine Dupri racist joke Social Media

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

    Bossip
    Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

    Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close