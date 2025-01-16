Wendy Williams Joins The Breakfast Club, Talks Diddy & More
Wendy Williams Joins ‘The Breakfast Club” & Dishes On Health, Conservatorship, Diddy & More
Wendy Williams is a pioneer in the world of terrestrial radio and daytime talk shows and became infamous for her no-holds-barred approach to reporting on celebrity happenings and the like. Having stepped away from broadcasting due to reported health issues, Wendy Williams broke her silence and joined the cast of The Breakfast Club morning show to discuss her health issues, the widely reported conservatorship, Diddy’s legal woes, and more. Wendy Williams joined The Breakfast Club by phone accompanied by her niece, journalist Alex Finnie. Williams’ former mentee, Charlamagne, opened up the chat by explaining to an audience what a conservatorship and some readers might recall singer Britney Spears was once under a similar guardianship. Williams, sounding just as vibrant as her radio days, shared with the hosts that she is not cognitively impaired as many outlets have reported and likened the conservatorship to being in prison. Speaking from an undisclosed facility, Williams was quick-witted and humorous, highlighting that she shouldn’t be housed with individuals who are suffering from deeper mental and physical disabilities than she is. Finnie jumped in for Williams and explained that where her aunt is being held was, “essentially a luxury prison” and confined to a small space where she isn’t allowed to interact with the outside world. That said, for all the reports of Williams’ cognitive decline, she sounded very much like the host of old and denies that she’s in as dire a place as has been widely shared in the media. Naturally, Williams kept up with what was going on outside of the facility and had some choice words about Sean “Diddy” Combs. “Diddy will go to prison for life, people. You don’t know the things that I know about Diddy back in the day. You know what? It’s about time, people. It is about time. Diddy done,” Williams said. There is a GoFundMe effort for Wendy Williams aimed at her having the conservatorship lifted and retiring to Florida to be next to her family. Click here for more information. We’ve got reactions regarding the video from X listed below. — Photo: Getty
