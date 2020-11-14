Ay Yo: Westside Gunn Tells ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’ That Shady Records Deal Is Over

Westside Gunn and the Griselda Records collective made headlines when they signed with Eminem‘s Shady Records. Now, with just one major-label release with the Detroit rapper’s imprint, the Buffalo rapper and mogul is no longer tied to the label.

WSG announced the news while sitting down with the hosts of The Joe Budden Podcast, but it appears that the split was an amicable one. Many speculated the relationship with Griselda and Shady was potentially contentious after the label barely promoted WSG’s Who Made The Sunshine album, an acclaimed body of work among many Hip-Hop writers and fans.

“I already spoke to Paul, everything good, like everything signed, sealed, delivered,” WSG said. “I got my paperwork, I’m off Shady.”

WSG continued to take the high road, adding that even if there was an issue with Shady Records, Paul Rosenberg, or Eminem, then extending that same scenario among his team, he said “the world would never know.”

Joe Budden deftly tried to get the GxFR honcho to give him something to get the clicks up on Hip-Hop sites, but Gunn staunchly refused to take the bait, no pun intended. As it stands, the standup character of WSG, exhibited in step with Conway and Benny, is a hallmark of the crew at large.

I WANT TO THANK the SHADY staff for believing in me early S/O to @mikaelherard it was a journey & a great learning experience and to Big @rosenberg he’s a man of his word much XO https://t.co/egiPY3Vqsb — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) November 14, 2020

Griselda, consisting of core members Westside Gunn, his brother Conway The Machine, and their cousin, Benny The Butcher, signed with Shady Records in 2017 with many saluting the move. However, WSG continued his relentless independent release schedule while Conway and Benny both dropped quality projects repeatedly separate from Shady’s involvement and still managed to make statements.

Hip-Hop Wired reached out to a press representative for Griselda inquiring about a tweet Conway published earlier in the week which read, I’m not f*ckin wit none of them n*ggas no more” along with the recent WSG news but did not offer a comment.

The reaction to the news has been ongoing and we grabbed the most relevant tweets listed out below.

—

Photo: Getty