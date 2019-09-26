Whistleblower Complaint Goes Public, Alleges President Trump Abused Office Power #WhistleblowerComplaint

The administration of President Donald Trump is embroiled in an explosive case of a whistleblower who says the former business mogul abused his powers and engaged in political tampering. The written complaint of the whistleblower has gone public, and a hearing taking place inside the House of Representatives this morning.

The case has many moving parts but to simplify, the complaint from the whistleblower points directly to a phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The office of the director of national intelligence, headed by Joseph Maguire, handed over the complaint to lawmakers, which has been summarized by the White House.

To see the full complaint, courtesy of The Washington Post, click here.

In the call, Trump asks Zelensky to look into the affairs of Hunter Biden who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company and to look examine former Vice President Joe Biden as well. The whistleblower says that White House officials did their best to hide evidence of the call, which has been the crux of the argument today in the House Intelligence Committee hearing, who released the declassified report to the public.

“In the course of my official duties, I have received information from multiple U.S. government officials that the President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election,” the whistleblower writes in the complaint, which shows a date of Aug. 12.

“This interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the President’s main domestic political rivals. The President’s personal lawyer, Mr. Rudolph W. Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort. Attorney General [William P.] Barr appears to be involved as well,” the complaint continues.

Reaction to the complaint being released and the current hearing has been bubbling on Twitter under the hashtag #WhistleblowerComplaint. We’ve got some of those listed for viewing below.

—

Photo: Getty