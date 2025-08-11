Subscribe
News

Will.I.Am Drops A Controversial Opinion, Says Black Thought Would Wash Jay-Z

Published on August 11, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Will.I.Am Drops A Controversial Opinion, Says Black Thought Would Wash Jay-Z

Source: NurPhoto/Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Will.I.Am recently caused a stir saying that Black Thought is “a trillion” times better than Jay-Z.

The LA artist praised Black Thought’s skills, especially his ability to come up with original and powerful rhymes off the top of his head.

“Don’t get me wrong,” Will said, “but Jay has already said everything. He’s just repeating what he already said.” He went on to say that Black Thought always brings something new and fresh. “Everything that Black Thought comes up with, it’s like, ‘Wow, I never heard that one.’” Will also didn’t seem to care if people disagreed with him, saying, “I don’t give a f*ck what you think.”

Related Stories

Will.I.Am, who knows Hip-Hop well after being discovered by Eazy-E as a teenager, also shared his top five rappers of all time. His list included KRS-One, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Nas, and Black Thought.

He admitted that a real battle between Hov and Black Thought probably won’t happen, but he predicted that someone will use AI to create a version of it. “I’d like to see them battle,” he said. “And if they don’t want to do it in person, someone will use AI to mix all their songs and flows to show who’s better.”

Not everyone was happy about Will’s comments. Jadakiss spoke about it on the Joe and Jada podcast with Fat Joe. He said Will.I.Am should have kept those opinions to himself. Jadakiss said comments like that just make rappers go against each other for no real reason.

“Leave our f*cking culture alone,” he said. Jadakiss also pointed out that Will.I.Am is now a rich tech guy who’s focused on things like building cars, not battling in the streets of Hip-Hop. He warned against starting drama in the culture unless it’s really needed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

Black Thought jay-z Will.i.am
More from Hip-Hop Wired
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Canadian rapper Drake...
News
2025 Dreamville Music Festival
News
Supreme x Dunks 2025
6 Items
News
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Movies
15 Items
News
News
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close