Will Smith Allegedly Got Busy With Duane Martin, According To Former Assistant

Will Smith might have to get his right hand ready again for slapping after a crazy rumor about him and Duane Martin was floated to the timeline during a recent interview. A former assistant to the celebrated actor and rapper claims that he walked in on Smith and Martin getting it on, and the reactions online are what you’d expect.

On Tasha K’s show, UNWINEWITHTASHAK, Brother Bilaal revealed an explosive claim that is currently trending on the social media streets in sharing with the host that he walked in on Will Smith having intercourse with Duane Martin.

To get more descriptive, Brother Bilaal claims that Smith was bent over the couch as Martin allegedly had his way with him. As you’ll hear in video clips of the discussion online, the description is a lot more graphic than what we wrote.

The rumors of Smith and Martin being lovers aren’t new but nothing has ever been confirmed nor have the gentleman spoken directly to the claims. Martin made two appearances on Smith’s hit 1990s sitcom, The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, and maintained a friendship after that initial meeting over the years. Martin also appeared in three episodes for the dramatic The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reboot, Bel-Air.

It hasn’t been a great couple of years for Smith, this after the August Alsina entanglement woes and the infamous slap heard across the world. Further, Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, just released a memoir with fans believing that the newly minted author dragged her husband’s name through the mud again.

On X, Formerly known as Twitter, the reactions to the rumors are coming in fast and we’ve got comments from all sides below.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty