WorldMentalHealthDay: World Mental Health Day Is October 10

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

World Mental Health Day is celebrated on October 10 and across social media, many are sharing their triumphs and struggles along the way of their mental health journeys. On Twitter, the outpouring of testimonies and sharing of perspectives has been ongoing, including some celebrity names entering the conversation.

World Mental Health Day was first established in 1992 via the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) under Deputy Secretary General Richard Hunter. In 1994, the day is celebrated with changing themes, with this year’s theme being “Make Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority.”

Since then, the World Health Organization has supported the day via its global network of health professionals and leaders in the space.

On Twitter, figures such as Selena Gomez have joined the conversation with the singer posting a trailer for her upcoming documentary on Applet TV+, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which focuses on her mental health travels.

Join the conversation by following the conversation via #WorldMentalHealthDay.

—

Photo: Getty