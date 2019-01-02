WWE Legend Mean Gene Okerlund Dead At 76, Twitter Praises The Icon

Legendary WWE announcer and Hall of Famer Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away. He was 76.

If you’re a pro wrestling fan of a certain age, you know how important Mean Gene was to the game when it was still called the WWF and beyond.

Reports TMZ Sports:

Vince McMahon’s company issued a statement saying, “WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76.”

Hulk Hogan also commented … saying, “Mean Gene I love you my brother.”

Unclear how he died, but Okerlund had health problems dating back years. He had 2 kidney transplants — the first one in 1995 and the second in 2004.

Okerlund started as a radio DJ back in Nebraska before taking a job with the American Wrestling Association in 1970.

He moved to WWF in the early ’80s and WRESTLED — famously pinning Mr. Fuji in a tag team match with Hulk Hogan in 1984.

Okerlund was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 by Hulk Hogan.

It goes without saying that the tributes and RIPs are coming in at a voluminous clip. Peep some of the best in the gallery.

RIP Mean Gene.