Amber Rose Backs Pet-Eating Haitian Lie
X Drags Amber Rose By Her Nonexistent Edges For Backing Trump & Vance’s Pet-Eating Haitian Lie
Amber Rose outing herself as a Trump supporter was already a thing that was on no one’s 2024 Bingo card, but what’s just as surprising is that she has managed to become arguably more obnoxious since entering the MAGA world than her MAGA ex, Kanye West. Recently, reporters for TMZ caught up with Rose at LAX, and, for whatever reason, one of them felt the need to ask her a question about an issue that has been trending in the world of politics as if the slut walker-turned-p****y-grabber enthusiast actually knows things. Rose was asked about the thoroughly debunked rumors spread by Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance about undocumented migrants from Haiti abducting and eating people’s pets in Springfield, Ohio. Predictably (although it wouldn’t have been so predictable a few short months ago), Rose defended the blatantly bigoted narrative, denied that the unfounded rumors are racist, and sprinkled in a little bigotry of her own regarding “Haitian culture.”
“That is not racist when something is true and people are saying it online,” Rose said. “It’s a known fact that in Haitian culture, some people do eat cats.” First of all, much like Trump and Vance, Rose doesn’t seem to understand that “people are saying it online” is not a source of factual information. And even if it were true that it’s a “known fact” that Haitians eat cats, which it is not, that wouldn’t mean there is any legitimacy to a rumor that Haitian migrants were stealing cats that belonged to residents and eating them. It would be like if Black people were blamed for a rumor going around about chickens being stolen from farms and tossed into fryers because Black people are stereotyped as having a special affinity for fried chicken. (Incidentally, you can ask Vance all about that.) Remeber when Rose took the stage at the Republican National Convention and said it was only due to media “lies” that Trump and his MAGA followers are called racist? Perhaps she knew she needed to take that stance preemptively because she knew she would eventually be joining them in the racist white nationalist swamp that the MAGAts constantly wade in. The truth is that Vance and Trump targeted an entire ethnic group in a specific location in the U.S. with egregiously racist and xenophobic lies that have prompted dozens of bomb threats in Springfield and caused the Haitian community in and outside of Ohio to fear for their safety. Ohio officials, including the city planners in Springfield, the Springfield Police Department, the city’s Republican mayor and the state’s Republican governor have all said there is no evidence and there are no credible reports about residents having their pets stolen and eaten by Haitian migrants, and, what’s worse, they informed Vance and Trump of this before the former started spreading the rumor and the latter humiliated himself on the debate stage by repeating it. Yet, Vance keeps doubling down on the claim regardless of how much demonstrable harm it has caused, and he justifies it by claiming he has received a multitude of firsthand accounts from residents who had their pets stolen. Meanwhile, the only resident his campaign has been able to offer up as evidence is a white woman who filed a police report claiming her cat was stolen by her Haitian neighbor only for her cat to turn up in her basement a few days later. Anyway, the fine folks on X are currently dragging Rose by her nonexistent edges for essentially becoming a full-blown MAGA bigot. Check out the reactions below.
