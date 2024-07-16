Amber Rose Speaks At RNC, Xitter Pans Her Performance
Amber Rose delivered a speech on the opening night of the Republican National Convention supporting Donald Trump, and social media users derided her for attending. On Monday (July 15), reality television star and model Amber Rose took the stage at the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Rose was greeted by a standing ovation from the crowd. “I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump president of the United States,” she began. “I’m no politician and I don’t wanna be, but I do care about the truth, and the truth is that the media has lied to us about Donald Trump,” the model added, claiming she “did her research”. “I know this because for a long time, I believed those lies.” “I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white, gay or straight. It’s all love,” Rose continued. “And that’s when it hit me: These are my people. This is where I belong.” That line drew another raucous ovation from the gathered crowd of supporters, politicians, and delegates. “The left told me to hate Trump and even worse, to hate the other side — the people who support him. When you cut through the lies, you realize the truth: American families were better when Donald Trump was president. We were safer, wealthier and stronger,” she concluded. The speech compelled CNN senior political commentator Van Jones to say afterward that the 40-year-old’s remarks represented the “most dangerous speech for the Democratic coalition,” and “the most effective” on the convention’s first night. “And she’s way more famous than any of us up here — I’m going to tell you that — way more famous. And so to the extent that these guys are trying to bust up our coalition, that was a bunker buster right there,” he added. But many more derided Rose – and Jones – afterward on social media, referencing her past relationship with Ye aka Kanye West as her main claim to fame and also calling out her confrontation with reality show star Joseline Hernandez on BET’s College Hill where the latter flatly stated that Rose “wanted to be a white girl”. Take a look at some of the more striking reactions to Amber Rose’s RNC speech below. — Photo: Getty
