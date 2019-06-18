Twitter Reflects On The One Year Anniversary of XXXTentacion’s Tragic Death

It’s been a year since the tragic passing of controversial rapper Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy aka XXXTentacion. To celebrate his life, his loyal fans took to social media to remember the artist.

It was one year ago today when two men wearing hoodies rolled up on XXX at a motorcycle dealership in Pompano Beach, FL opening fire on the unsuspecting rapper while he sat in his car. The whole entire ordeal was captured on video with the two assailants making off with a Louis Vuitton bag and $50K in cash, they are now awaiting trial.

Although his infamous past ridiculed with allegations of domestic violence, the rapper was beloved, especially among the youth. TMZ reports a crowd flocked to Boca Raton Memorial Park on Tuesday (June 18) to visit the massive mausoleum erected in honor where XXX was laid to rest.

The rapper’s immediate family also paid the grave site a visit and went inside the mausoleum closing the doors behind them. The public was not allowed inside during the private moment. Also, the rapper’s official Instagram account announced a documentary is in the works and is coming soon.

All day on social media fans shared their favorite XXXentacion moments and sharing just how much the rapper meant to their lives. His musical presence will be missed. To see all the Tweets honoring xXX, you can hit the gallery below.

—

Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty