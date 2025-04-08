ATL Mourns the Loss of Young Scooter: A Funeral for a Street Legend
Young Scooter’s funeral went down this past Monday, April 7th, at Saint Philip AME Church in Atlanta. It was a heavy moment as his casket was carried out by loved ones who could barely hold it together. You could see the pain on his loved ones’ faces, the heartbreak as they said goodbye to a true Atlanta legend. The whole city felt the loss, and the church was packed with family, friends, and fans who came to pay their respects. Scooter, born Cedric Hill, tragically passed away on April 1st, 2025, at just 33 years old. The streets were deeply affected by the news, as reports revealed that he tragically lost his life in a devastating police chase that ultimately led to his fatal accident. Scooter was just hitting his stride, dropping classic projects like “Street Lottery” and “The Freebandz Series” that had the streets bumpin’ and the trap scene locked down. His music wasn’t just for the turn-up; it told stories of struggle, hustle, and survival that resonated with so many. His passing leaves a major hole in the game. Scooter was real, authentic, and always kept it street. He worked with the biggest names in the industry, but no matter how far he went, he always stayed true to his roots. As they laid him to rest, the city of Atlanta knew one thing for sure—Young Scooter’s legacy would live on in the music, the streets, and the culture.
Long Live Street
