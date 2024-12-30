Subscribe
Television

'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Trailer Sparks Reactions

First Trailer For 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Highlights Norman Osborn's New Melanin Look, Of Course There Were Plenty of Reactions

Published on December 30, 2024
Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Animation / Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

On the heels of What If…? season 3‘s epic finale, Marvel Animation gave us a first look at their next big series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and the internet had plenty to say.
The next big project from Marvel Studios / Marvel Animation is upon us, and it will solely focus on a teenage version of the webhead. The first trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man arrived on Sunday, giving us our best look at the next animated series that will be exclusively released on Disney+.

Like the Tom Holland-led films, the Marvel Animation and Polygon Pictures (Knights of SidoniaKaina of the Great Snow Sea) produced series will follow a still-green Peter Parker who is still figuring out how to be the friendly neighborhood web-slinging hero. Still, there will be a twist to this story. Initially, the series was supposed to explore Tom Holland’s version of Parker and how he obtained his abilities since it was never explored in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. That idea was eventually scrapped, and now the show will take place in an MCU-adjacent alternate timeline where Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) will be Parker’s mentor, not Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. The trailer features Parker, voiced by Hudson Thames, who also portrayed the character in the episodes What If…?, in different outfits, primarily homemade costumes inspired by the classic ’60s suit designed by Steve Ditko. In this alternate timeline, we also meet Osborn, Black, who has a legitimate reason for having 360 waves. By the end of the trailer, he also blesses young Peter Parker with his “Future Foundations” costume.

Of Course, There Are People Already Complaining

While we should be celebrating the fact some new Marvel Studios heat is on the way, some “nerds” are taking issue with a plethora of revelations from the show, whether it’s Norman Osborn’s race being “swapped,” the animation style or the fact that Peter Parker will have another mentor not named Uncle Ben. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js But with the complaining, there are people just as equally excited and are already making hilarious memes regarding the new look of Norman Osborn. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Lol, it’s lit. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man swings onto Disney+ on January 29, until that day arrives, you can peep at more reactions in the gallery below.

1. They are going to have to deal with seeing a Black Norman Osborn

2. A Black Norman and Harry Osborn sounds wavy

3. Guess the alternate timeline thing went over his head

4. Exactly

5. Yes, the memes will be glorious

6. Bingo

7. A very genius move. Also getting Colman Domingo to be his voice…brilliant

8. T E A R S

9. No issues here with the decision

10. Beau DeMayo is sounding very salty

colman domingo Marvel Marvel Studios spider man

