I Luh Dat: Twitter Clowns Yung Miami For Saying She Wants To Be The Next “Black Oprah”

Yung Miami is a rising star in the media space and already looks to be comfortable in her role as the host of the series, Caresha Please. In a recent interview, Yung Miami made a quip about becoming the next “Black Oprah” and Twitter isn’t being kind in response per usual.

Yung Miami, real name Caresha Brownlee and one half of the City Girls duo, sat down for an exclusive chat with XXL covering topics from Diddy, her musical career, and where she intends to go next as she continues her ascension in the game. One portion of the interview turned heads and while it’s clear that Ms. Miami probably misspoke, the Internet can be really unforgiving.

From XXL:

XXL: First of all, congratulations on your new podcast, Caresha Please. You keep on grabbing headlines. What’s the story of how that came together behind the scenes?

Yung Miami: People just loving to hear me talk, you know? Whenever I talk or whenever I go on [Instagram] Live, it go viral. So, one day I was talking with Diddy and he was like, “Yeah, [you] should do a podcast. It would be good for you,” and that’s how it came out. It was just a conversation of me just always going viral off the way I talk and the engagement that I used to get off of Instagram Live.

What’s a goal that you want to accomplish with this new podcast endeavor? I want to take it to the next level. I want to be like—I think she has a podcast now—a person like Wendy Williams. I’m dreaming big. I want to go to the highest of the highest. I want to be the Black Oprah.

Sub out the world “next” for “Black” or “Hood Version” and it’s clear what Yung Miami was going for at the moment but that doesn’t matter in the vicious world of social media.

And for your information, Yung Caresha is standing on her words.

On Twitter, folks are frying Yung Miami and her quote gaffe although some are defending her. We’ve got comments from all sides below.

Photo: Getty