So Long, Z-Bo: Zach Randolph Calls It A Career After 17 Seasons

Zach Randolph established himself in the NBA as a highly serviceable big man who relied on intelligence and finesse versus raw, explosive athleticism in the height of his career. Z-Bo, as he was widely known, is calling it a career after giving the NBA 17 seasons.

Randolph, 36, was a star high school basketball player in Marion, Ind., going on to play for Coach Tom Izzo and the Memphis State squad. After one year, Z-Bo entered the 2001 NBA Draft where he was selected 19th overall in the first round by the Portland Trailblazers.

But where Randolph established himself as a player was during his time with the Memphis Grizzlies, bringing a toughness and leading the team to several playoff appearances. Under Randolph’s leadership and grit, the Grizzlies became one of the best teams in the league and was always in the mix.

In the tail end of his career, Randolph toiled on the bench for the Sacramento Kings despite still having some game left. The team’s focus on its younger players led to Randolph not getting his usual minutes and he was traded near the top of the year to the Dallas Mavericks.

It was reported the Randolph was attempting a comeback to the league but apparently, those plans are no longer on the table. TMZ Sports caught Randolph entering the venue for a Los Angeles Lakers game recently where he made it clear he’s done with the game. It’s clear he still keeps his eyes on the game, calling the young players of the current Grizzlies squad “special.”

You were too, Z-Bo. Enjoy your retirement.

Peep all the love for Zach Randolph from Twitter below.

Thank you for everything Z-Bo 💯😢pic.twitter.com/nugh1po8XT — Patrón Saint (@gil_sentimore) December 27, 2019

—

Photo: Getty