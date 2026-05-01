Brooklyn’s own Lola Brooke pulls up on Lore’l for the first-ever episode of LIVE WIRE, HipHopWired’s brand-new weekly series dropping every Thursday. And trust — she came with big energy. In this raw, hilarious, and unexpectedly deep convo, Lola talks about her new project, the meaning behind “Invest,” how DMX, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, and 50 Cent shaped her sound, and why she’s actually a daredevil in real life. She also breaks down her creative process, dream collaborations, motherhood, and the story behind securing that Mary J. Blige sample for “Pain.”