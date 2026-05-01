On the next episode of Live Wire, LUHH DYL links up with Lore’l for a real conversation about music, family, and where his sound is headed. The rising artist breaks down the story behind “Oh Lord Hear My Cry,” a record inspired by his brother serving overseas and the real-life pressure that comes with it. In this episode, LUHH DYL talks about putting more truth into his music, why he’s ready to share records that reflect where he’s at right now, and how listeners are tapping in because it feels honest. He also speaks on his influences, dream collaborations, creative process, and turning lived experience into music that connects. If you’re in Atlanta and always looking for new artists with real perspective, real bars, and real stories, this is one to tap into.