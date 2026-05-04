This RAIN910 Record Had the Whole Studio Talking…

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On this episode of Live Wire, RAIN910 sits down with Lore’l to break down two standout records and the mindset behind his approach as both a producer and a lyricist. From “Gimme That” to “Let It Rain,” he talks about crafting beats, the legends who influenced his sound, and why his music leans toward real-life storytelling over entertainment. RAIN910 also speaks on producing for himself, collaborating with his team, how studio energy affects the outcome, and making music rooted in the realities people don’t always want to talk about. If you’re into authentic Hip-Hop, lyrical detail, and artists who refuse to take shortcuts, you’ll want to tap in.

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