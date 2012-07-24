A$AP Rocky Announces LongLiveA$AP Tour With Danny Brown, ScHoolboy Q & A$AP Mob

Over the last year, we’ve seen A$AP Rocky’s star power grow right before our eyes, which can partially be attributed to the work he’s put in with his A$AP Mob team. On his hit track “Goldie,” The Harlem MC said, “It’s just me, myself and I and motha*****s that I came with,” and he furthers those claims by officially announcing his upcoming LONGLIVEA$AP tour. The aforementioned A$AP Mob, as well as frequent collaborators, Danny Brown and ScHoolboy Q are set to appear on the sure-to-be entertaining tour.

That PMF recently plead not guilty after being charged with second degree robbery stemming from an altercation with a pair of would be photographers late last week.

The LONGLIVEA$AP tour will be a juncture for A$AP Rocky’s highly anticipated major label debut of the same title, which is set to release September 11th. Check for the tour dates below.

09/21 Providence, RI Lupos

09/22 Burlington, VT UVM – Ballroom

09/23 New Haven, CT Toads Place

09/25 Norfolk, VA Norva Theater

09/26 Silver Springs, MD The Fillmore

09/28 Boston, MA House of Blues

09/29 Springfield, MA Massmutual Center

10/03 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

10/04 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

10/05 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

10/06 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

10/07 Grand Rapids, MI Intersection

10/09 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theater

10/11 Chicago, IL Congress

10/12 Milwaukee, WI The Rave

10/13 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

10/14 Kansas City, MO Beaumont Club

10/15 Denver, CO Ogden Theater

10/17 Salt Lake City, UT Complex – Rockwell

10/19 Pullman, WA Washington State U

10/20 Vancouver, BC The Vogue

10/21 Seattle, WA Showbox Sodu

10/22 Portland, OR Roseland Ballroom

10/26 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

10/28 San Diego, CA House of Blues

10/29 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

10/30 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theater

10/31 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

11/02 Dallas, TX House of Blues

11/03 Austin, TX Fun Fun Fun Fest

11/04 Houston, TX Verizon

11/06 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

11/08 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami

11/09 Orlando, FL Beachium

11/10 Tampa, FL The Ritz

11/11 Tallahassee, FL Potbelly’s

11/13 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues

11/14 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

11/15 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

11/16 Richmond, VA National

11/18 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs From “Mixtape Weezy” [LISTEN]

• G.O.O.D. Music Covers New August/September 2012 Issue Of Complex Magazine [PHOTOS]

• 2 Chainz & His Tattoos Cover New Issue Of Urban Ink Magazine [PHOTOS]

• When The Money Goes: 8 Rappers Who Turned To A Life Of Crime (And Got Caught)

• Drake Buys $7.7 Million Mansion [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET’s Rap City: Tha Basement [VIDEO]

• Bangin Candy: New Basketball Wives: LA Star Brooke Bailey [PHOTOS]

• 10 Nas Albums, 10 Memorable Album Covers [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Hypebeast