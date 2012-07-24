A$AP Rocky Announces LongLiveA$AP Tour With Danny Brown, ScHoolboy Q & A$AP Mob

Over the last year, we’ve seen A$AP Rocky’s star power grow right before our eyes, which can partially be attributed to the work he’s put in with his A$AP Mob team. On his hit track “Goldie,” The Harlem MC said, “It’s just me, myself and I and motha*****s that I came with,” and he furthers those claims by officially announcing his upcoming LONGLIVEA$AP tour. The aforementioned A$AP Mob, as well as frequent collaborators, Danny Brown and ScHoolboy Q are set to appear on the sure-to-be entertaining tour.
That PMF recently plead not guilty after being charged with second degree robbery stemming from an altercation with a pair of would be photographers late last week.
The LONGLIVEA$AP tour will be a juncture for A$AP Rocky’s highly anticipated major label debut of the same title, which is set to release September 11th. Check for the tour dates below.
09/21 Providence, RI Lupos
09/22 Burlington, VT UVM – Ballroom
09/23 New Haven, CT Toads Place
09/25 Norfolk, VA Norva Theater
09/26 Silver Springs, MD The Fillmore
09/28 Boston, MA House of Blues
09/29 Springfield, MA Massmutual Center
10/03 Detroit, MI The Fillmore
10/04 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts
10/05 Cleveland, OH House of Blues
10/06 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
10/07 Grand Rapids, MI Intersection
10/09 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theater
10/11 Chicago, IL Congress
10/12 Milwaukee, WI The Rave
10/13 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
10/14 Kansas City, MO Beaumont Club
10/15 Denver, CO Ogden Theater
10/17 Salt Lake City, UT Complex – Rockwell
10/19 Pullman, WA Washington State U
10/20 Vancouver, BC The Vogue
10/21 Seattle, WA Showbox Sodu
10/22 Portland, OR Roseland Ballroom
10/26 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
10/28 San Diego, CA House of Blues
10/29 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
10/30 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theater
10/31 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater
11/02 Dallas, TX House of Blues
11/03 Austin, TX Fun Fun Fun Fest
11/04 Houston, TX Verizon
11/06 New Orleans, LA House of Blues
11/08 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami
11/09 Orlando, FL Beachium
11/10 Tampa, FL The Ritz
11/11 Tallahassee, FL Potbelly’s
11/13 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues
11/14 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
11/15 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore
11/16 Richmond, VA National
11/18 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory
MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!
• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs From “Mixtape Weezy” [LISTEN]
• G.O.O.D. Music Covers New August/September 2012 Issue Of Complex Magazine [PHOTOS]
• 2 Chainz & His Tattoos Cover New Issue Of Urban Ink Magazine [PHOTOS]
• When The Money Goes: 8 Rappers Who Turned To A Life Of Crime (And Got Caught)
• Drake Buys $7.7 Million Mansion [PHOTOS]
• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET’s Rap City: Tha Basement [VIDEO]
• Bangin Candy: New Basketball Wives: LA Star Brooke Bailey [PHOTOS]
• 10 Nas Albums, 10 Memorable Album Covers [PHOTOS]
—
Photo: Hypebeast