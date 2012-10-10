The Wu-Tang Clan – “Six Directions Of Boxing” [LISTEN]

Star of The Man With The Iron Fists, The RZA, has announced an exclusive, limited-edition set of music from his upcoming movie will be released at his site, ironfistsmusic.com. According to the website, the set will include 5 CDs: The Man With The Iron Fists Soundtrack Album (autographed by the RZA himself), the Score Album, the Soundtrack Instrumental Album and the 2 CD set- Iron Fists Chronicles, a 24 track compilation of original soul and funk tracks from the vaults of Stax Records that inspired the Score of The Man With The Iron Fists and the classic sound of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Included in this package is this brand new song from the entire Wu-Tang Clan called “Six Degrees Of Boxing.” Get a listen to the jam down below.

—

Photo: Promo