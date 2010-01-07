Alfamega To Pen Tell-All Book

Alfamega’s sporadic years in Hip-Hop are set to be brought to life in the pages of a book.

As previously reported Grand Hustle’s former muscle recently suffered an unfortunate tragedy after learning that his daughter had been injured in a stabbing at T.I.’s Club Crucial.

Before that his name was sullied and dragged through the mud after being revealed by TheSmokingGun.com as a former police informant and in a bizarre twist, he actually admitted to snitching on a convicted drug dealer that he didn’t’ even know.

Now Alfamega, real name Cedric Zellars, plans to reveal all in an upcoming book. Alfamega confirmed plans to release the tell-all book in a recent interview with Allhiphop.com.

He revealed to the publication that he’ll further go into details about Ali Baager, the drug dealer he wronged, his relationship with T.I. and revealed the name of the book as “Displaced Loyalty and Revenge.”

“It’s about my life, everything that happened, giving it real, the whole scenario of what went down with the court stuff, the guy [drug dealer Ali Baager], me and Tip and everything. The name of the book is titled Displaced Loyalty and Revenge.”

He also tells Allhiphop that while he doesn’t have any offers on the table yet, he’s already into the sixth chapter of the finished product.

Be on the lookout for Alfamega’s tell-all “Displaced Loyalty and Revenge”… if it makes it to a publisher.

Interesting title though.

Displaced loyalty???

Is he talking about himself?