Patriots Win Super Bowl Thanks To Pete Carroll’s Stupid Call [VIDEO]

After Super Bowl XLIX, Seattle Seahawks fans, any football savvy viewer, and even players on the team are left with one question: “Who calls a passing play on the 2nd and goal at the one with the Big Game on the line?”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is kicking himself as his team undoubtedly questions his decision to forgo giving the ball to Marshawn Lynch, the most powerful running back in football, in favor of a goal-line slant to Ricardo Lockette.

That pass was of course intercepted by New England Patriots rookie Malcolm Butler, which resulted in the team’s 28-24 win over the Seahawks.

Sad story.

The pain and anguish of the moment could be seen in the reaction on Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman’s face as the events unfolded.

Below you’ll find Pete Carroll’s explanation for the play call in the post-game interview.

—

Photo: YouTube