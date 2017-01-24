Pacman Jones Apologizes For Blacking Out On Cincinnati Cops

Pacman Jones has been one with the legal struggle at several instances over the course of his career, and the Cincinnati Bengals player had yet another run-in with the law earlier this month. Footage of Jones’ verbally berating a city police officer went public, and the player has since apologized for his outburst.

USA Today reports:

In a 20-minute video that shows Jones in the back seat of a Cincinnati police vehicle, Jones repeatedly shouts expletives at Sgt. Jarrod Cotton, who is African-American. At one point, Jones says: “You a b—- a– n—-r. I hope you die tomorrow.” Jones also repeatedly tells Cotton, “Suck my d—.” Jones, 33, was arrested the early morning of Jan. 3 after being accused of disorderly conduct and assaulting a security employee at the Downtown Millennium Hotel.

On Monday, Jones’ attorneys, Alex Triantafilou and Timothy Schneider, issued a statement on the player’s behalf where he stated that he was “deeply embarrassed and remorseful” for his conduct during the arrest. They added that Jones will be working on his anger issues through counseling.

The Bengals organization also issued an apology on Jones’ behalf.

