Danny Brown’s “Rapper Weed” Is The Reason Why Dave Chappelle Bombed In Detroit

The mystery of which Detroit rapper gave Dave Chappelle some weed so strong he bombed his show and got booed has been solved.

The guilty party is none other than Danny Brown.

Dave opened one of his two Netflix specials by talking about a disastrous 2015 show where he was slurring his speech and so inebriated that he didn’t even know what time it was. Fans in the crowd wound up booing him and demanding a refund.

In the Netflix special The Age Of Spin, Dave admitted he bombed because he was high as hell after smoking weed with some rappers backstage. He found out, like so many others have, that rapper weed is stronger than the norm. After days of speculation, Danny Brown has come out and admitted that he’s the guy who smoked Dave out.

Dave is lucky it was just weed. Danny has been known to rap about taking many substances.

Photo: WENN.com