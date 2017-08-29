Bruce Lee & Kobe Bryant Inspire Nike Kyrie 3 Mamba Mentality [Photos]

Irving is intimately aware of this connection, and first expressed it when he was 17 while playing in the Nike Extravaganza in California. He channeled his inner mamba by wearing a special Kobe 5 that was inspired by the late martial artist, actor and philosopher, Lee. Now 25, Irving commemorates that moment and pays tribute to Byrant as mentor and friend with a special edition of the KYRIE 3: the KYRIE 3 Mamba Mentality.

As a homage to Kobe 5’s that Irving rocked, his Nike Kyrie 3 features a yellow and black upper, which is an ode to Lee’s fav colors, four red slash marks (think Enter The Dragon) and a new Kyrobe logo that combines his with Kobe’s.

There is also a “snakeskin-inspired medial side represents the black mamba, fading to Samurai on the lateral side for Kyrie – a metaphorical torch passing.” True indeed.

See detailed images of the Nike KYRIE 3 Mamba Mentality, which drops September 15, below and on the flip.

