Ciara Lets Everyone In On Her Cheeks Situation In Epic Thirst Trap Pic

If anyone wants an idea of why Russell Wilson is smiling all the time, his wife, Ciara, gave us at least one major clue. In an epic thirst trap post, the singer showed off her assets in a skintight pair of red pants which had her fans showering her with praise.

In the photo that was posted on Wednesday (Dec. 6), Ciara gave the people some serious body with an over shoulder pose so she could look back at it if you catch our drift. Decked out in a white blouse and the pants that flared out at the knees, Ciara showed off some other photos of the ensemble and looked stunning to boot. And for anyone looking to scope out a pair of those pants themselves, they’re from a Maryland-based fashion company, Hanifa.

A quick look at her Instagram page reveals that Ciara isn’t shy about showing off her post-baby body in an array of dazzling outfits. We’ve posted the images in question below and along with some fan reactions to her most recent photos.

Getting Ready… A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Dec 6, 2017 at 7:11am PST

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Dec 6, 2017 at 6:57am PST

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Dec 6, 2017 at 7:16am PST

