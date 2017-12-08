White House Digs At Rep. John Lewis For Skipping Civil Rights Ceremony

Longtime U.S. Congressman John Lewis is a triple OG when it comes to both politics and his earlier involvement in the Civil Rights Movement. Lewis has opted to skip a weekend opening ceremony of a Mississippi civil rights museum because President Donald Trump would be in attendance, and the White House’s press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a statement slamming Lewis.

As covered in Politico, Rep. Lewis of Georgia and Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi issued a joint statement saying they both will not attend the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in protest of President Trump’s presence.

“President Trump’s attendance and his hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in this civil rights museum,” the congressmen said in the statement.

In response, the White House expressed disappointment that Lewis and Thompson elected to forgo the ceremonies as if it forgot that Lewis was on the frontlines and nearly gave his life for the cause.

“We think it’s unfortunate that these members of Congress wouldn’t join the President in honoring the incredible sacrifice civil rights leaders made to right the injustices in our history,” read one part of the White House’s statement as noted by CNN’s Elizabeth Landers.

That was followed with, “The President hopes others will join him in recognizing that the movement was about removing barriers and unifying Americans of all backgrounds.”

It has been universally recognized that Lewis has sacrificed far more than Trump ever has. Looks like someone needs to send President Trump and Sarah Huckabee Sanders this book for the holidays.

Photo: Getty