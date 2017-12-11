‘Get Out’ Gets 2 Golden Globe Nominations, Better Win

The Golden Globe nominations were announced this morning (Dec. 11). Jordan Peele’s now classic horror flick Get Out earned two nominations, and as far as we’re concerned the Golden Globes are canceled if it doesn’t win at least one award.

The film earned a nomination for “Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy” (yeah, already discussed) while its star, Daniel Kaluuya, also earned a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category.

As for the former, Get Out is up against The Disaster Artist, The Greatest Showman, I, Tonya and Lady Bird.

The 75th annual Golden Globes, which will be hosted by Seth Meyers, go down on January 7. Expect plenty of Donald Trump slander, too.

‘Get Out’ is a documentary. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 15, 2017

Photo: Getty