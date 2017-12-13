Kodak Black Takes Shot At Jay-Z’s Lyrics Via Instagram

Kodak Black is one of the many rising Hip-Hop stars of his generation and has managed to score hits along the way that signifies his impact. However, the Florida rapper appears to have taken a lyrical shot at one of best to ever do it in Jay-Z in a bid to compare his bars to Hov’s.

The photo features Jay-Z and Kodak Black under with a header that read “Rap In The 90’s Vs. Rap Now.” The hook from Jay-Z’s “Money, Cash, Hoes” are pitted against Kodak’s “Can I” track from 2016. The photo was captioned by Kodak reading “Real Sh*t B Goin On .. None Of Dat Hopscotch Sh*t.”

Kodak has called out big stars before. He was engaged in a public feud with Lil Wayne although the Young Money honcho largely sidestepped the jabs.

Real Shit B Goin On .. None Of Dat Hopscotch Shit A post shared by Project Baby (@kodakblack) on Dec 12, 2017 at 10:40am PST

—

Photo: Getty