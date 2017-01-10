Kodak Black Challenges Lil Wayne To Fight For “Best Rapper Alive” Title [VIDEO]

The rapper that everybody wanted out of jail is putting more f*ckery in the universe. Kodak Black has challenged Lil Wayne to a fight to find out who’s really the “best rapper alive.”

After calling out Wayne on Twitter some weeks ago, Black is now upping the ante. To prove that he, right now, in a world with Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Drake still releasing music, is the “best rapper alive,” Black says that he wants to fight Wayne for the title.How a fist fight determines who is better at rapping is beyond us, but hey, this is Kodak Black we are talking about here.

Wayne bestowed this title upon himself 12 years ago on the song “Bring It Back.” He obviously no longer holds the belt unanimously, but for some reason, Kodak is convinced that this is the man he has to beat. How a fist fight determines who is better at rapping is beyond us, but hey, this is Kodak Black we are talking about here.

Peep the threat for yourself below.

Photo: Instagram