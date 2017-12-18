Ashy-Wigged Aunties Diamond & Silk Cape For Trump Once Again

Diamond & Silk, the Black sellouts who love them some President Donald Trump, are back to pushing brooms and putting on their best tap shoes in their ongoing minstrel show. The pair were guests on Fox News defending President Donald Trump and had the audacity to say he’s getting mistreated on a level that President Barack Obama never had to endure.

The ladies sat in the studios of Fox & Friends rocking their wigs of questionable quality. As pointed out by Crooks and Liars, Diamond & Silk believe that the criticism levied upon the former business mogul turned world leader is worse than what President Obama endured. They even went so far to say that heads would roll if Obama suffered the same level of attacks Trump is getting hit with now.

Not sure what rock Diamond & Silk lived under between 2008 to 2016, but the very network they went on to shine some shoes made it a mission to discredit Obama at the slightest slip.

Check out Diamond & Silk shucking and jiving for Fox News paychecks in the clip below.

Photo: Getty