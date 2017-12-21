Travis Scott Teases Exclusive Levi x Air Jordan IV Sneakers

Travis Scott must have the ultimate sneaker plug in his smartphone. He recently flexed a never seen before Levis x Air Jordan collaboration.

On Wednesday, December 20 the “Goosebumps” rapper took to Instagram and shared a photo of the exclusive shoe only saying “Cactus Levi Jump man”.

Cactus Levi Jump man A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Dec 20, 2017 at 8:18pm PST

The shoe appears to feature Levi denim upper paneling over a white / denim midsole and gum outsole. Additionally the iconic Jordan tongue tag appears to be made of the same material of the Levis label found on back of their jeans.

High Snobiety Sneakers’ account got a better look of the shoe in a video clip of the un-boxing.

No word on pricing or a release date but this is sure to be an instant collectible considering it will probably be a limited release.

—

Photo: WENN.com