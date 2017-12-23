Washington DC Teenager Killed Over Air Jordan Sneakers

The madness continues. A 17 year-old student had his life ended abruptly in what seems to be over a pair of sneakers.

According to a report by The Washington Post, James Anthony Smith was gifted his Christmas present early by his mother. Benita Smith purchased him a pair of red Air Jordan 11 sneakers for $220.00 dollars. Apparently, the shoes would cost him his life four days later.

On Monday, December 18 Police say an unidentified gunman shot the Ballou High School sophomore on the basketball court of the Frederick Douglass Community Center in Garfield Heights. He was found a block away with his shoes missing shortly before 6PM.

“He was an all-American kid” his mother stated. “He loved his red shoes. He loved basketball. He loved his computer games. I can’t believe he was killed, all over a pair of shoes.” DCPD believe the shoes were the motive saying they “tentatively think it may have been a robbery.”

Currently there are no suspects in the case. Prayers go out to the family.

Photo: Jordan Brand