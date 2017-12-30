Rapping Drake & Lil Wayne Spit Bars On “Family Feud”, Twitter Reacts

Lil Wayne and Drake just dropped their “Family Feud” freestyle from Weezy’s Dedication 6 and it’s high key fire. Yes, Drake is rapping again.

Jigga’s tune, whose new video happened to drop today, serves as the instrumental for the Young Money rappers to get busy to. The 6 God even shows some love to Meek.

“I need my paper long like a milli verse, or too long like a sentence from a Philly judge, f*ck is the point in all the beefing if we really blood?,” spits Drizzy.

Drake also said he ain’t calling a truce, though. Also, Baby catches it, too.

Everyone is kind of stuck on Drizzy’s verse but Tunechi didn’t slouch. Needless to say, the Internet is reacting. Peep some of the better early commentary below and on the flip.

The song, too.

Drake also continues to show support for Meek: "F*ck is the point in all the beefing when we really blood." pic.twitter.com/z2cX9x3y6r — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 29, 2017

Always good to hear Wayne and Drake get on their rapping shit. — Holden Caulfield (@thisisrory) December 29, 2017

Hov when Drake said shout out to Guru for sending me the beat lmao pic.twitter.com/TYD8XrC0gx — Tasha (@LGraHolla) December 29, 2017

Photo: WENN.com

