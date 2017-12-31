Offset Says He’s Getting Extorted By IG Model Claiming He Got Her Pregnant

Offset insists he’s the victim. The Migos rapper claims he is being extorted by the “Instagram model” who is telling anyone who’ll listen that he got her pregnant.

“Cardi B’s fiance hired the powerful law firm Manatt, Phelps and Phillips, which sent Celina Powell a no-nonsense cease and desist letter, revealing she has demanded $50k and in return … she will get an abortion.

The letter goes on to say her claim he got her pregnant is false and that she has made similar false allegations she’s hooked up with other celebrities.

The lawyers say Powell’s rants on social media have cost Offset great financial harm … some businesses have pulled the plug on deals he was making with them.”

Oh, she’s costing the man checks?

Get her outta here (if she’s making it up, which is looking more and more likely).

