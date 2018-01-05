Kevin Gates Getting Out Of Jail, For Real This Time

Controversial rapper Kevin Gates is finally getting out of jail. If all goes to plan, he will be paroled on Wednesday (Jan. 10).

According to TMZ, Gates is set to be paroled after serving 9 months in Illinois. Per Lindsey Hess at the Illinois Department of Corrections, Gates will be released on parole some of the conditions of his release include “mandatory supervision” and to stay the hell away from firearms.

You can bet drug testing will be part of the deal, too.

Previously, Gates served 5 months in prison for kicking a female fan in the chest. Upon his release, he was arrested for an outstanding warrant for gun possession charges and extradited to Illinois.

We sincerely hope Gates gets out and becomes an outstanding citizen.

Photo: Getty