Sean “Diddy” Combs Changes His Name Back To “LOVE”

After much deliberation it seems Sean Combs has decided on a new nickname. The mogul has confirmed, once again, he shall be referred to as “LOVE”.

Late last year around his birthday Diddy took to Instagram to announce that he was on a new vibe and thus he would not answer to any of his former monikers. He asked to be only called “Brother Love” or simply “LOVE”.

I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Diddy (@Diddy) November 4, 2017

After the announcement, Combs faced much scrutiny regarding the name change causing him to withdraw his previous request. He soon released another video on social media admitting he was just joking. “Due to the overwhelming response from the media out there and just due to there not wanting to be any confusion, I was only joking. Okay? I didn’t change my name. It’s just part of one of my alter egos. One of my alter egos is Love” he explained.

But on a recent appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Puff Daddy recanted his original recantation from November. “So, it’s ‘Love Combs’?” Kimmel inquired. “No, just ‘Love’. “I’ve taken the ‘Brother’ off the ‘Love’ and it’s just ‘Love’.

He gave further detail on what inspired going back to the four letter word. “You can still call me by the other names, it’s just an evolution of my soul and my vibration. I’m Diddy, but during the days that are really, really good, I’m Love; which is all of the time.”

You can view the aforementioned exchange along with reasoning behind his infatuation for apple sauce below.

