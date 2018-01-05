Skillz Continues To Ether Uncle Murda On ‘Ebro In The Morning’

Seems like that Skillz and Uncle Murda beef isn’t going to die down anytime soon. At least not on Skillz part.

After unleashing a scathing freestyle diss aimed at the Murda, Skillz called up Ebro In The Morning to further expound on his beef with the Brooklyn Rapper.

Talking about how Uncle Murda slid into his DMs (not like that) to once again questioning Murda’s relevance to the rap game, Skillz said, “There’s 30 rappers in Brooklyn that’s more important than Uncle Murda.”

The Virginia delegate seems intent on discrediting Uncle Murda like he was part of the Russia investigation.

Check out the 10-minute interview below and let us know who you’re siding with in this latest Hip-Hop battle.

Photo: Getty