Joe Budden To Begin 3-Month Residency With Highline Ballroom

It all but appeared that Joe Budden would be scrambling for work after his unceremonious ouster from Complex’s popular Everyday Struggle series. However, the New Jersey media star has bounced back with plans to join with Diddy’s REVOLT squad and the announcement of a three-month residency set to take place this month at New York’s Highline Ballroom.

Beginning on Jan. 22, Budden will host “Oh, What a Night!” and will lay the stage bear for performers and interviews with folks curated directly by the rapper himself. This is the first time Highline Ballroom has undertaken such a residency and given Budden’s personality and popularity, it appears that this will be one of the hottest tickets in town.

The kickoff show will feature H.I.M., comedian Donnell Rawlings, and other surprises in store. A natural at creating conversation, Budden will undoubtedly be up to the task and expressed confidence that he’ll bring more of that talent to the Highline Ballroom’s stage.

“Culture, content & creators. While these words are thrown around more than ever today, it’s becoming extremely difficult to spot, find and nurture true God given talent,” Budden said. “While the music business continues to exploit & discard, and while opportunities come far and fewer, those of us in the business of MUSIC have only one job, to create through it. Backed by an amazing live band, “Oh, What a Night!” at Highline Ballroom in the heart of NYC will attempt to be that outlet. Live, Love, Laugh, Network and fellowship….. but most importantly, create.”

Tickets for “Oh, What a Night!” can be found by following this link. The live show will be filmed and later aired on Joe Budden’s YouTube channel.

A trailer for the event can be viewed below.

—

Photo: WENN.com