BlackHogwarts: Black Twitter Remixes Harry Potter’s World With Hilarious Results

Late Thursday night (Jan. 11) on Twitter, the world of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling was flipped in reverse with a humorous hashtag. The trending topic #BlackHogwarts imagined a world where the young wizard and the famed school of magic were remade into a Black version with hilarious results.

Recently on HBO, the entire Harry Potter film series appeared on the cable network’s on-demand service, giving newcomers and old fans alike a jolt hours of entertainment to dive into. The true root of the #BlackHogwarts hashtag has been difficult to determine, but Black Twitter was at the ready with creative spins on what the Hogwarts School of Wizardry would look like from their perspective.

We’ve collected our fave #BlackHogwarts tweets below and on the following pages. Oh, and J.K. Rowling is in approval.

"We asked Gryffindor Jimmy Jacobs if he was worried about He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named's impending return. Here's what he had to say" #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/Og71k5V1p6 — Jeff J. (@JeffJSays) January 11, 2018

Harry: “we have to go to the Forbidden Forest”#BlackHogwarts: pic.twitter.com/LWNWvWlwbX — Demetria Chavon (@DemetriaLesterC) January 12, 2018

When muggles try and talk to Slytherins #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/j8JE3OEV4D — Shayde Sinclair (@shayde_sinclair) January 12, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »