#BlackHogwarts: Black Twitter Remixes Harry Potter’s World With Hilarious Results

The young wizard's world was flipped upside down in the best way possible.

Written By D.L. Chandler

Posted 2 hours ago
Late Thursday night (Jan. 11) on Twitter, the world of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling was flipped in reverse with a humorous hashtag. The trending topic #BlackHogwarts imagined a world where the young wizard and the famed school of magic were remade into a Black version with hilarious results.

Recently on HBO, the entire Harry Potter film series appeared on the cable network’s on-demand service, giving newcomers and old fans alike a jolt hours of entertainment to dive into. The true root of the #BlackHogwarts hashtag has been difficult to determine, but Black Twitter was at the ready with creative spins on what the Hogwarts School of Wizardry would look like from their perspective.

We’ve collected our fave #BlackHogwarts tweets below and on the following pages. Oh, and J.K. Rowling is in approval.

