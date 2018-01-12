Becky Bumbaclot Blonde Trash Tomi Lahren Still Racist, But Likes 21 Savage

Tomi Lahren is still racist. Nevertheless, she recently recited a 21 Savage song on social media—so of course, a number of simple coons were ready to slide her a pass.

As for being a racist, this was one of the Becky Bumbaclot’s tweet in response to Donald Trump calling Black countries sh*tholes.

“If they aren’t sh*thold countries, why don’t their citizens stay there,” tweet the South Dakota native.

If they aren’t shithole countries, why don’t their citizens stay there? Let’s be honest. Call it like it is. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 12, 2018

No worries, she is getting dragged for her stupidity. As for 21 Savage, she was singing the rapper’s “Bank Account” on Instagram

NO NO NO NO pic.twitter.com/TeUwYrNIDJ — Ronak Kallianpur (@ronakkallianpur) January 12, 2018

Nah.

Nevertheless, it lead many a shoe shuffling Sunken Place dweller to show their ass on these Internets.

No worries, they too have catching the peakest of slander, and deservedly so. See the best of the best below and on the following pages.

For the record, Tomi Lahren is trash and will never be invited to the cookout, unless it’s to pick up the trash after everyone has gone home.

black men lusting over Tomi Lahren because sang along to a 21 Savage song 🤦🏾‍♀️but yet her whole career is based off of ignorant comments about y’all being gunned down in the streets by police 🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/vYkvkOBu0o — Jade(d) (@songsaboutjade) January 12, 2018

If you lusting over Tomi Lahren rapping over 21 Savage Bank Account you in the sunken place…. pic.twitter.com/igB90B5615 — .R⛈ (@r21yna) January 12, 2018

this is the real Tomi Lahren behind closed doors pic.twitter.com/yeF8qcnP2v — CA$HMERE THOUGHT$ (@ij_andretti) January 12, 2018

Who called Tomi Lahren attractive? Is the bar set that low that all it takes is a white woman to sing a 21 Savage song for you niggas to get heart eyes — Mars Blackmon (@DrTGIF) January 12, 2018

CONTINUED

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »