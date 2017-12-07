Tomi Lahren Went Becky Bonkers Going After Beyoncé, The Beyhive Swarmed

Tomi Lahren loves stirring up the pot when it comes to her love of all things America, but she just might have ruffled the wrong feathers this time. The conservative pundit threw a Twitter shot at Beyoncé and Colin Kaepernick, which prompted the Beyhive to swarm in to project their queen.
“Police-hating Beyoncé presents police and America-hating Kappy with a “legacy” award. This is how far we’ve fallen. Wow,” Lahren tweeted early Wednesday (Dec. 6) morning, complete with the photo of the Houston R&B diva handing over the Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award to Kaepernick.
Lahren has taken jabs at the free agent quarterback in the past but her adding the swipe at Beyoncé ended up bringing on more attention than she might have expected.
The Beyhive went hamburger and no cheese in response and we’ve collected some of our favorites below and on the following pages.
—
Photo: WENN.com