Tomi Lahren Went Becky Bonkers Going After Beyoncé, The Beyhive Swarmed

Tomi Lahren loves stirring up the pot when it comes to her love of all things America, but she just might have ruffled the wrong feathers this time. The conservative pundit threw a Twitter shot at Beyoncé and Colin Kaepernick, which prompted the Beyhive to swarm in to project their queen.

“Police-hating Beyoncé presents police and America-hating Kappy with a “legacy” award. This is how far we’ve fallen. Wow,” Lahren tweeted early Wednesday (Dec. 6) morning, complete with the photo of the Houston R&B diva handing over the Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award to Kaepernick.

Lahren has taken jabs at the free agent quarterback in the past but her adding the swipe at Beyoncé ended up bringing on more attention than she might have expected.

Police-hating Beyoncé presents police and America-hating Kappy with a “legacy” award. This is how far we’ve fallen. Wow. pic.twitter.com/KIe6IqEQey — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 6, 2017

The Beyhive went hamburger and no cheese in response and we’ve collected some of our favorites below and on the following pages.

The Beyoncé jealousy is real. 😂 Perhaps because she is a beautiful, successful, talented woman and isn't on her parent's insurance? — Marcella (@marcellalaluna) December 6, 2017

1. 🗣 Keep Beyoncé’s name OUT YOUR MOUTH. 🗣 2. This attention seeking objective you have is TIRED and you need to find another hobby. Your opinion on these matters is invalid and unsubstantiated. pic.twitter.com/HWWb0ZjGGo — Tevin J (@TJ_IV) December 6, 2017

I love how Beyoncé hasn't acknowledged Tomi Lahren's presence at all but Bey keeps her fuming weekly! pic.twitter.com/xTQjfnUvO2 — 19. (@beyjustins) December 6, 2017

I feel like @TomiLahren needs to stfu and stop talking about our queen @Beyonce cause every time she do we always dragging her for the mess cause she is full of 💩 and always bringing ppl down base off her low self esteem — 👑kvng.realist👑 (@tyrrel_shockey) December 6, 2017

Awards nominated/won in 2017 Beyonce: 7

Kaepernick: 4

Tomi Lahren: 0 I bet Tomi feels likes she's being oppressed as a white person so she's lashing out. https://t.co/HUeSefQWzO — dtfosch (@DTFosch) December 6, 2017

—

