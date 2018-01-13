Chris Matthews Made Bill Cosby Pill Joke Before Interviewing Hillary Clinton

Chris Matthews, the longtime host of MSNBC’s Hardball show, is at the center of a controversy involving a comment he made off the air towards Hilary Clinton. Ahead of a 2016 interview, Matthews made a tasteless joke about giving the then-presidential hopeful a Bill Cosby pill that was caught on a hot mic.

The Cut exclusively reports:

Network footage obtained by the Cut shows Matthews, during the interview setup, making a couple of “jokes” about Clinton. He asks, “Can I have some of the queen’s waters? Precious waters?” And then, as he waits for the water, he adds, “Where’s that Bill Cosby pill I brought with me?” Matthews then laughs, delighted with the line, for an extended moment, as the staffers around him react with disbelief, clearly uncomfortable.

In a statement delivered to The Cut, Matthews apologized for the joke although MSNBC has yet to make any grander gestures thus far. The outlet adds that conservative publication Daily Caller wrote a story last month highlighting that Matthews faced sexual harassment complaints twenty years ago that was settled out of court.

—

Photo: Getty