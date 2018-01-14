Cardi B Calls Sh*thole President Trump Disgusting

Even Cardi B is wading into political commentary. Okay, not really, but she did note that Donald Trump is “disgusting.”

The Bronx rapper stated the real on her Twitter.

Trump is soo disgusting !I hate him Soo much .Im starting to hate him with a f*cking passion ,” she tweeted on Friday (Jan. 12).

Cardi’s tweet came after Trump referred to Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as sh*tholes.

That said, and when it comes to her opinion of Trump, where is the lie?

Photo: WENN.com