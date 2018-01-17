50 Cent Gushes Over Power Winning NAACP Image Awards

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson made his mark early on as a rapper, but it is his business savvy and forays into television and film that have been most impressive of late. The G-Unit boss took to Instagram to celebrate his hit cable series Power taking home a few NAACP Image Awards, remarking that he was surprised by the show’s trophy haul.

“Ok now I️ didn’t think we were going to Win any awards. After being looked over for 5 years, but it feels good,” Fif wrote in an Instagram post with a photo of him and show creator Courtney Kemp Agboh.

Power took home the Outstanding Drama Series, and Omari Hardwick won for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, beating out critic darling Sterling K. Brown of This Is Us fame among others. Naturi Naughton took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama series.

