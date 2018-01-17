Future Co-Producing Director X’s ‘Super Fly’ Remake

The forthcoming Super Fly remake is coming together nicely. Atlanta rapper Future has signed on as a co-producer while actor Trevor Jackson will star in the titular role of “Priest Youngblood.”

According to Deadline, Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton, Mudbound) has signed on to portray “Eddie” in the Director X directed film. Other actors slated for roles included Lex Scott Davis as Georgia, Andrea Londo as Cynthia, Jacob Ming-Trent (White Famous) as Fat Freddy, and Omar Chapparo as Adalberto.

Among the notable co-producers (including the legendary Joel Silver) is Future, who will also be curating the film’s soundtrack. Also, 21 Savage is in talks to somehow be involved.

“When I went back and watched the original, I was struck by how relevant the themes are,” Director X told Deadline. “The pursuit of the American Dream is eternal – everyone’s always on the hustle, because you’ve got to be… and Superfly is about pulling off the ultimate hustle to get out of the game. Our goal is to make it modern – to make a movie where the style, the art direction, the camera movements are all part of what makes the movie Superfly. With this film, my goal is to honor the lineage of an iconic title that the community has loved for decades.”

Considering how dearly Super Fly fans hold the film, this will not be an easy task. Best of luck.

